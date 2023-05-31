ALTON - The 2023 season of the Night Market will be held every Thursday night in June and July from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Get a jump start on your weekend at this fun event held inside Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 E. Broadway, in the neighboring pocket park, and wrapping around the building to connect with FLOCK food truck park.

Enjoy live music and great food and beverages while shopping for art and handmade wares as well as vintage and hip thrift items at this family and pet-friendly event. Indoor and outdoor vendor space is available—the fee is $10 for a single week or $80 for the entire 9-week season. Find full details and a link to register at DowntownAlton.com/Events, and stay up to date on announcements at Facebook.com/NightMarketAlton.



LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE:

June 1 - Spillie Nelson

June 8 - Ahna Schoenhoff

June 15 - The Intrusion

June 22 - Loftys Comet

June 29 - Bring Me The Fires

July 6 - Toxic Johnny

July 13 - HOOKiE

July 20 - Jazz Troubadours

July 27 - Crystal Lady

Alton Main Street thanks our co-presenter Jacoby Arts Center along with our generous sponsors for their support with bringing the arts district in the 600 block of Broadway to life: The City of Alton, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Chiro One Wellness Centers, Once Design, The Conservatory, The Telegraph, AdVantage, Riverbender.com, and WBGZ Radio.

Alton Main Street - engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

