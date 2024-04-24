ALTON - Alton Main Street and Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project are calling for volunteers to help plant native plants in the Alton Public Gardens flower beds on Saturday, April 27. Volunteers are invited to meet at the sunken gardens at the intersection of 3rd and Belle Streets in downtown Alton and lend a hand between 10am and 1pm. Tools will be available, though volunteers are welcome to bring their favorite shovel or hand tool.

“If you’re looking for a fun way to help round out Earth Month celebrations, look no further! We hope community members across the Riverbend can join us to beautify the flower beds in Alton’s Public Gardens this Saturday,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “The Alton Public Gardens provide an oasis alongside the bustle of Main Street, and maintaining the beauty of the flower beds is just one of many ways we can ensure public open spaces are inviting and accessible to all.”

“Conservationists and garden enthusiasts alike can join us this Saturday to do our collective part to protect the planet,” said Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Native plants are resilient and well-adapted to our local environment. Ensuring native plants thrive helps ensure our broader natural environment is resilient and healthy. We look forward to planting these native plants alongside community members on April 27!”

Additional opportunities to pitch in with gardening and litter removal in the Alton area are forthcoming. Alton Main Street’s next “Weeds and Wine Wednesday,” which takes place on the first Monday of each month, will take place on May 1 from 5 to 6pm. Attendees will divide and transplant native plants in the 3rd/State/Belle Streets area. Likewise, the next “Trash and Treats Tuesdays,” which takes place on the third Tuesday of each month, will take place on May 21 from 10 to 11am. Attendees will pick up litter and then be treated to a bakery item from a Downtown establishment. To receive updates on these events and more, join the Alton Main Street Gardening Group on Facebook.

Alton Main Street

Alton Main Street is a community based, not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to securing the economic vitality and aesthetic quality of the historic downtown district. Since 1994, Alton Main Street has led volunteer efforts to transform Alton’s Downtown district into a thriving commercial and residential center through education, historic preservation, and coordination of social, economic, and beautification activities. To learn more, visit www.downtownalton.com.

Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

