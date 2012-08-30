BRINGING LOCAL SOUND DOWNTOWN TO ALTON’S RIVERFRONT AMPHITHEATER

(Alton, IL) – Alton Main Street and Riverbender.com are set to host the fourth annual BIG GIG Local Music Show at the Alton’s Riverfront Amphitheater. The concert will take place on Friday, September 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The following St. Louis / Metro East bands have been selected to perform their original music at the concert:

Crazy Chester (Folk/Classic Rock/Country) from Wood River & Alton

DRAMA (Surf/Punk/Rock) from Alton

Hideous Gentlemen (Folk/Bluegrass) from Granite City

Nine Rabbits Laughing (Reggae/Rock) from Lake Sherwood, MO

Shower Curtain Madness (Alternative) from Greenville

Sweet Dirt (Rock) from Alton & Godfrey

Headliner: Aaron Kamm & the One Drops (Reggae / Rock) from St. Louis

$10 advance tickets are on sale now, online at: www.RiverfrontAmphitheater.com/BIGGIG and may also be purchased from any band member. Admission at the gate on the day of the show will be $12.

“Our selection committee is building a tradition of showcasing a diverse, multi-genre lineup of talented local musicians,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, “we encourage everyone to come out and show their support for Alton’s thriving music scene, chances are you’ll discover your new favorite band!” Music lovers who buy their ticket during presale (through September 17th), will vote for their favorite band, and the top three ticket sellers will play on the main stage. The three runners up will play on a second stage on the concert grounds. All bands involved with the concert will receive promotional tools to help advance their musical career. Two original songs by each band can be heard on the website.

An after party concert featuring more live, local music will be held at the Big Muddy Pub, located at 204 State Street in Alton. Your Big Gig ticket stub will gain you free access into the official after party, which is hosted by Cobra Kai Entertainment.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/biggigmusic or contact Sara McGibany at: sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

Aaron Kamm & the One Drops

Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, chosen as St. Louis’s best jam band of 2011 by the Riverfront Times, will headline this year’s BIG GIG with their intoxicating concoction of Roots Reggae and Mississippi River Blues. Improv-laced jams, dubbed out grooves and effervescent vocals make this band a must see. After the release of their second studio album "Grow" in 2010, the trio began to forge their way across the country. Their wide range of influences include: Toots and the Maytals, the Allman Brothers, Bob Marley, Burning Spear, Jimmy Cliff, Beck, Pink Floyd, Muddy Waters, James Brown, Phish, The Meters, Sublime, Eric Clapton, Ray Charles, Led Zeppelin, Peter Tosh and the Grateful Dead.

Crazy Chester

Crazy Chester is a six-piece band from the WoodRiver / Alton area made up of Lance Griggs, Cory Downer, Danny McBride, Mikey Lowenstein, Matt Steward and Frank Zarontanello. They have been together for three years, and play a variety of styles from classic rock to folk and country. Each member brings their own vibe and influences that mold their live sound. They take advantage of having a six piece band by implementing many different instruments, such as: lap steel, mandolin, dobro, harmonica, djembe and spoons. Crazy Chester pays attention to detail and creates dynamics that take the listener on a roller coaster of sounds and emotions. Their writing style, riffs and solos are influenced by many great artists such as the The Black Keys, Ryan Adams and the Raconteurs.

DRAMA

DRAMA is a new collaboration composed of three veteran Riverbend musicians that have come together recently to combine their varied styles and influences. Jerry Riggs plays guitar and sings, Mike Kassak is on bass and vocals, and drummer Darren Summers sings as well. The group writes songs as a team, and Riggs has two albums worth of originals the he is ready to produce. The group practices in the locally-famous loft above the TowataArtGallery, where a lot of fantastic music has been made over the years. DRAMA’s music can be described as punk, pop, surf, blues and rock; their subject matter includes serious life experiences as well as light-hearted parodies.

Hideous Gentlemen

Frontman Jared Unfried hails from Granite City and has played in many bands over the years of various styles, including The Dogtails, Hope & Therapy and Red Barn. He is now in a position to perform his own blend of original music which is a fusion of folk and bluegrass technique, and features a cast of stringed instruments such as banjo and cello for his backing band. Though Unfried is a self-proclaimed “everyday guy” who is enjoying settling his musical roots in the Riverbend area, his lyrics, voice and stage presence evoke a feeling that you are watching an old soul play a classic tune. He has a solo album coming out in the Spring, and credits Simon & Garfunkel, Johnny Cash and the Infamous String Dusters as his biggest musical influences.

Nine Rabbits Laughing

Nine Rabbits Laughing describe themselves as “a band with a dream”. They bring their uplifting Reggae Rock sound from the Lake Sherwood & Washington, MO area (an hour West of St. Louis) where there is a thriving local music scene. Band members include Nick Stanford on keys and vocals, John Clark on guitar, Erik Ferguson on bass, Bob Barton on drums, and Dave Clark on percussion. Stanford started writing music as a way to battle his own demons, but with the encouragement of his friends and band mates it quickly became clear that things were going to evolve. The band believes that creativity is the true super power, and that everyone has the ability to unlock and use this everlasting resource if they listen to their hearts. Their gratification comes from telling their story and seeing the music inspire others, as the lyrics reflect paths of so many lives on their journey toward enlightenment.

Shower Curtain Madness

Shower Curtain Madness, is a band from Greenville that sums up their sound as Alternative, but the elements can be broken down and described as jazzy, hip-hop influenced funk. Members include Dylan Micah Jerrell Jr., Jacob Rommerskirchen, Sabastian Neudeck, and Mike Smith. It’s very important to the band not to focus on creating radio-friendly hits that rely on machines to lay down the beat, but rather to express their originality and use their musical talents to create a genuine dance electronic sound. Their influences mostly come from the 1960’s-1990’s, such as the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Jimi Hendrix, The Cure, Sly and the Family Stone, Led Zeppelin, and Outkast.

Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt is a Rock band from Alton & Godfrey that started in the summer of 2010 & is becoming a staple of the local scene. Comprised of John Young on vocals and guitar, Rob McDonald on guitar and keyboard, Douglas Klein on drums, and Eric Coffman on bass, their sophisticated rock sound is described by fans as raw and powerful. Passionate lyrics and vocals combined with polished musicianship create an unforgettable classic groove. Earlier this year, the band recorded an 11 track EP titled “To the Moon”. Their influences include Radiohead, the Black Keys and Pearl Jam.

