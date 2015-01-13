MONDAY'S SCORES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Breese Mater Dei 63, Alton Marquette 22

O'Fallon 50, Granite City 40

Roxana 46, Gillespie 38

HOCKEY

Edwardsville 6, Triad 2

O’Fallon 3, Alton 1

Alton Marquette 7, Highland 1

O’FALLON 3, ALTON 1: Alex Rubin’s third-period goal made it close, but Alton couldn’t get the tying goal down the stretch as O’Fallon handed the Redbirds a 3-1 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association defeat Monday night at Granite City’s Wilson Park Ice Rink.

Joshua Ourada and Preston Townsend gave the Panthers all the goals they would need before Rubin’s goal at 10:31 of the third period gave the Redbirds some life, but Ryan Boeck’s empty-net goal with two seconds left gave O’Fallon the two points.

Alton fell to 9-4 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BREESE MATER DEI 63, ALTON MARQUETTE 22: Eleven different players scored for Breese Mater Dei as the Knights upended Alton Marquette 63-22 at Breese Monday night.



Logan Braundmeier, Lauren Donnewald and Elle Evischi each had 10 points to pace the Knights.

Britteny Pace had seven points to lead Explorer scorers on the night.

Southwestern girls game cancelled

Southwestern’s girls were scheduled to face Carlinville at home at 6 p.m. (junior varsity) on Tuesday night, but the game was cancelled due to weather conditions earlier in the day. The game now will be Wednesday night.

