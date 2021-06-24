Alton Local Named To The Spring 2021 Dean's List At Aurora University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Aurora University has named Alexandra Bergin* of Alton , IL, to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Bergin is majoring in Sport Management, Marketing. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0. Article continues after sponsor message Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution offering students an excellent education while maintaining one of the lowest private school tuition rates in Illinois. Our campus is nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois, and located approximately 45 miles from Chicago. The university serves approximately 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students across more than 50 majors and programs. AU leadership, faculty, and staff are committed to the success of our students, offering strong academic support programs and learning opportunities that prepare students for success beyond graduation. The university is also committed to giving back to the city we live and work in by offering educational and cultural programming that enriches the larger community. Our dedication to the transformative power of learning inspires all to discover what matters and build a life around it. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip