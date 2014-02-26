Alton Little Theater has announced its 81st Season of Shows with special "package" pricing and extra savings benefit for advance purchases between March 1st and May 31st.

Public Relations Director for the Theater, Lee Cox, calls the new season "simply the best ENTERTAINMENT VALUE in the Riverbend area. For $65, theater lovers can attend four comedies and a musical during the regular season, September through May, and for $15 more, Season Ticket holders can add the Holiday Benefit Musical, ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, and even choose to attend a Holiday Gala for just an additional $5 on December 3rd.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Play Selection Committee read through numerous scripts to select productions with "audience appeal." The 81st Season opens with LEADING LADIES by Ken Ludwig (Comedy directed by Diana Enloe); this new play by a famed playwright comes on the heels of a Broadway run and is a witty take on how far "actors" will go to find an audience and love! Next up is KOSHER LUTHERANS by William Missouri Downs (Comedy directed by Mark Hilgert); the play has been a "hot" choice for community theaters across the country and draws on Midwestern sensibilities and a couple's quest to have a baby. In January 2015, ALT starts the new year off with a popular revival, ALONE TOGETHER, directed by first-time director Jean Heil. The ever-popular play looks at the pitfalls and joys of an empty nest versus adult children returning home. The clever and wise comedic take on evolving family was first directed by Birdine Groshong thirty years ago, but its message still holds true today. ALT will then produce another revival, the musical SHENANDOAH, directed by Kevin Frakes and Jean Heil. The colorful and dramatic saga is based upon the 1965 film of the same name and was originally directed by Cliff Davenport and starred Mr. Kevin Frakes a decade ago. Frakes appealed to the ALT Board of Directors to re-stage the show as a tribute to Director Emeritus Cliff Davenport, who passed away last year. The regular season will then conclude with THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB by the writing team of Jones, Hope and Wooten (Comedy directed by Lee Cox). The authors of SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY and HALLELUJAH GIRLS offer another look at the power of enduring friendship and Southern women in this script, which Lee Cox calls the "best of the bunch," referring to the fact that the successful writing team has written 12 plays about women's trials and tribulations to find true love. The timeless, classic, ALWAYS PATSY CLINE will be produced for only five performances, December 3rd-7th; the youth musical GREASE is slated for Summer 2015 and will be offered at Special Savings outside the Season Ticket Package. Season Tickets will go on sale March 1st and will be sold during the run of SEX PLEASE, WE'RE 60 (March 13-23) and HALLELUJAH GIRLS (May 1-11th) at the Showplace, by mail order or online at http://www.altonlittletheater.org/. CALL 462-3205 for additional information. "Early Bird" Savings, Group Reservations and Pre-View Parties can be booked during Box Office Hours at the Theater: Tuesdays 4-7 pm, Thursdays 10am-2pm, and during the run of the Spring Comedies. Alton Little Theater is offering a "DEAL ON ENTERTAINMENT!"

More like this: