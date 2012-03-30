Alton Little Theater will sponsor a Musical Theater Workshop experience for young performers ( ages 13-17) in June and July which will culminate with eight performances of the delightful production of BYE BYE BIRDIE, July 26-29 and August 2-5. Auditions for the program will be held April 13th from 6-8 pm and April 14th from 1-3pm at the Showplace, 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton.

Performers are asked to prepare 16-32 bars of a Broadway Show tune ( accompaniment available) and will also do cold readings from the script and learn a dance sequence. Students interested in the technical aspects of production will also have the opportunity to fill out applications. All students will have opportunities to learn about performance skills, musicality, lighting, sound, costuming and all aspects of live theater.

Tuition for the 8-week program will be $25 which covers a production T-shirt and workshop classes. A limited number of tuition waivers will be sponsored by ALT members. Rehearsals will begin the first week of June and more information may be obtained by Director, Liz Enloe, at 656-1817 or 791-5343.

More information about Ticket purchase ( $15 Adults/ $10 Students) will be available on the ALT Website: www.altonlittletheater.org starting June 1st.

