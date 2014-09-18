Alton Little Theater will showcase another new comedy- KOSHER LUTHERANS by William Missouri Downs - for eight performances October 16th through 26th. Director, Mark Hilgert was drawn to the script because of its clever dialogue and the surprising dilemmas faced by two friends and two couples trying to start a family. The show was a popular offering at the Hot City Theater in St.Louis last year. ALT's cast consists of Ian Thomas Hardin (Ben) and Andrew Chamness (Franklyn) as best friends who often "play" on their name-sake and Tanya Fox (Hannah), Meredith Elfrink (Martha) and Deborah Dhue (Alison) play the women who turn the guy's world upside down (several times!).

Set in California, the funny play still manages to take a serious look at faith, relationships and "Midwestern sensibilities". In the end, the couples learn a little more about themselves and the audiences is reminded of the influences - big & small - that children have on our lives. It is no secret that Director Hilgert might have identified with the play's themes having become the father of triplets at age 50!

Tickets for KOSHER LUTEHRANS ARE AVAILABLE ON-LINE: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ , and by coming by (or calling the Showplace) during Box Office Hours ( 462-3205/ Tuesday 4-7pm/Thursday 10am-2pm) OR by Calling Extreme Tix (1-888-695-0888) . Interviews and photos can be obtained by calling the director at 402-6417.

