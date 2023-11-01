ALTON - Alton Little Theater (ALT) welcomed over 100 kids at their first ever Halloween trunk-or-treat.

On Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, ALT invited the community to stop by their parking lot at 2450 Henry Street in Alton to celebrate Halloween with the ALT Board of Directors. Kevin Frakes, the theater’s artistic director, explained that they wanted to provide a fun and safe evening for the kids who live near ALT.

“We loved the kids and we had a great time,” Frakes said. “We just basically did it for the community and for the kids in our area, because a lot of the kids in our area, they don’t even have sidewalks. So we thought we would do something like that this year just for the safety of it, and just for the awareness of the theater and that we’re very much community-minded.”

This was ALT’s first year sponsoring the trunk-or-treat. Frakes teased there is a “good chance” they’ll do it again following the huge response. He said the Board of Directors and other ALT community members had no idea what to expect, but they were pleased to see they had “pretty well ran out” of candy by the end of the event.

“It was a lot of fun and some of us even wore costumes,” Frakes said. He revealed that he dressed up as a character from the horror movie franchise “The Hills Have Eyes.”

Of course, costumes aren’t just for Halloween at ALT. The theater is in its 90th season and will open “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” — one of the biggest shows of the season — on Nov. 10, 2023. Frakes and his wife are also preparing for “The Best of the Best Christmas Concert,” a vocal and instrumental performance on Dec. 9 and 10, 2023.

“We have a huge show coming up,” Frakes added. “It’s a musical, and we’ve got some great performers going to be singing and dancing up there, and it’s going to be a great show.”

You can read more about ALT’s upcoming shows at this article on RiverBender.com, or purchase your tickets today at the official ALT website at AltonLittleTheater.org.

