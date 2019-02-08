ALTON - Alton Little Theater is holding EARLY Auditions for the Musicals- MAMA MIA and the WIZARD OF OZ- the last weekend of February and the first weekend of March!

Close to FIFTY Singers, Dancers, Musical talents are needed to cast both shows and Directors Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox are hoping that a goodly number of energetic players from 8-80 will turn out.

MAMA MIA auditions are Saturday February 23rd at 10am and Sunday February 24th at 7pm; The Production runs May 10th -19th (with likely added performances).

Auditions for THE WIZARD OF OZ are Saturday, March 2nd at 10am and Sunday March 3rd at 7pm. The Summer Showcase Musical runs July 26th - August 4th with 8-10 performances (depending upon advance sales).

The Theater is also creating a professional video to culminate the celebration of the 85th Season at the Showplace and Videographer Mike Weaver will be on hand at auditions to capture the first moments of a performer's "dream come true".

Information updates always available on the ALT Website (http://www.altonlittletheater.org) Come be part of the MAGIC at Alton Little Theater!

