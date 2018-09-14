ALTON - Alton Little Theater will hold open auditions for the Musical SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN HOMECOMING (Production dates December 7th - 16th) on Saturday October 6th and Sunday October 7th at 4pm at the Showplace, 2450 North Henry Street, Alton, Illinois.

Roles include seven "family" members that play bluegrass, folk, country gospel music in small venues (mostly churches) back in the 40's --so folks auditioning are asked to bring a prepared song that shows off that style. Playing an instrument in not essential but sure would be a plus!

Article continues after sponsor message

Rehearsals will begin in earnest on November 5th. The show is part of the infamous "Smoke on the Mountain" trilogy with a faithful family who deals with life's adversities through song and funny stories.

Lee Cox will be directing, with Loftin Woodiel taking on Musical Direction. Piano, Bass and Guitar are essential but triangle, spoons, washboard, bucket and harmonica are ALL Fun options. Contact Lee Cox through the ALT office (618-462-3205) for more information if necessary.

Related Video: