ALTON – Alton Little Theater will be featuring a collection of the most interesting beers and brews in alignment with the 90th season opening production Beer For Breakfast running from September 15th through the 24th.

Our goal when patrons, new or returning, come to the ALT Showplace is to experience pure enjoyment away from the cares of the world for a few hours.

We love celebrating our local brew masters and the visitors who generate enthusiasm in Alton, where the great River meets the great Prairie, and the living is just fine at ALT!

At the Showplace, we take seriously the job of representing our region with love and pride for 90 years!

So, come one, come all and checkout the fun to be had at ALT. Come check out a great comedy show, a beautiful theater, a stellar staff, and the best beer in town (even a breakfast stout to commemorate the show title Beer For Breakfast.)

Please call 618-462-3205 for tickets or visit altonlitletheater.org.

