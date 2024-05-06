Alton Little Theater Thrilled To Present Disney Tribute Concert
Submitted by Alton Little Theater
May 6, 2024 6:38 AM
ALTON - Alton Little Theater is thrilled to present their Disney Tribute Concert this summer.
The show runs May 31st and June 7th at 7:30 pm and June 1,2,8 and 9 at 2 p.m.
The "Princesses" will also be hosting a Princess Pancake Breakfast featuring Chris Cakes of St. Louis on June 1st at 9 am and 11 a.m. Tickets for the concert are $15 for youth and $20 for adults, and breakfast tickets are $12 for all.
The Concert features nine local talents who you may have seen grace the ALT stage before: Sawyer Burton, Kayla Burton, James Cupp (winner of the Best of the Best Country Concert), Elizabeth Leigh, Corrine Jones, Megan Kolosieke, Brant McCance, Hal Morgan, and Becca Peach will be singing and dancing to some of your favorite Disney songs from LION KING, ENCANTO, FROZEN, and more!
The concert is directed by Becca Peach, who is making her directorial debut after two and half years of performing and volunteering at Alton Little Theater. She mentions that there are songs that will be recognized and enjoyed by folks across generations. This event is perfect for families, but also for Disney-lovers of all ages.
Tickets can be purchased online (altonlittletheater.com), by calling the Box office (618-462-3205), or by visiting the Box Office weekdays between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton.
