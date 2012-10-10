Alton Little Theater: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater will produce the compelling drama and Tennessee Williams best known play, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, November 2nd through the 11th at the ALT Showplace. Director Emeritus, Diana Enloe, has long championed the mounting of the play and showcase on Williams, considered by many to be America's finest playwright. The four character play is considered to be autobiographical for Williams and complex themes about his mother and his mentally ill sister continuing to play out again and again in Williams prolific works. THE GLASS MENAGERIE is a drama of great tenderness, charm and beauty and it is set in St. Louis, with local references that should help delight patrons. The cast of new and veteran actors have embraced the world of illusion, music, poetic images and language that make the play a modern classic. Scott Brady, last seen as Max in LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR takes on the role of Narrator and protagonist "Tom" - a young man chafing with boredom and frustration and dreaming of escape. Lee Cox takes on the role of the all-too-loving mother and faded Southern Belle, Amanda Wingfield. The iconic role is on most actresses "bucket list" and has been portrayed in screen versions by Kathryn Hepburn and Joanne Woodward. The ensemble is completed by Jen Grassle as "Laura" - the emotionally crippled daughter who retreats into a world of little glass animals and a "gentleman caller" named Jim O'Connor (John Kuehn) who acts as an emissary from "reality". THE GLASS MENAGERIE was originally an expanded text of Tennessee William's short story, "The Gentleman Caller". This character is both the source of hopes and dreams for the Wingfield family and yet ultimately shatters the illusion each family member has created in order to survive. A fifth character, Mr. Wingfield never appears (except in enlarged photograph) but is referenced as the abandoning husband and father who left the family sixteen years

previously, but who is still a source of disappointment, longing and regret. The ensemble will perform nine shows for the public and a special matinee performance on November 6th for High School students who still read the play for upper-level English courses. Director Enloe believes strongly that the themes and family dynamics in the play set in 1937 still have a relevance to the struggles of families today and that "good writing never goes out of style". Reservations for the production can be obtained by calling 618-462-6562 and tickets are available on-line at: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ Tickets are $15 for Adults and $8 for students (through college with ID). Interviews with the Director and Production Photos can be obtained by calling Diana Enloe at 618-463-0391 or e-mailing her at: denloe5003@charter.net Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip