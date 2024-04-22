ALTON – Alton Little Theater is thrilled to invite the community to a series of engaging events kicking off with an Open House on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 2-4 p.m. in the Dorothy Colonius Foyer. This gathering offers an exceptional opportunity for early registration for our Summer Youth Acting Classes, running from July 8th to 19th. Attendees will have the chance to meet renowned instructors Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox.

The Open House also provides a perfect setting to have all your questions answered about auditioning for this summer's production of "Oliver". Auditions are scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, and Saturday, May 18, 2024, both at 10 a.m. Director Kevin Frakes is eager to find a diverse cast including a dozen young talents and numerous adult performers aged 18-60+ for this beloved musical, set to run from August 2-11, 2024.

Don’t miss out on our third highlight, a chance to meet the Princesses at ALT’s Disney Tribute from May 31-June 9, 2024. Special Pancake Breakfast Parties are slated for June 1, 2024, with seatings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., promising a magical morning for all attendees.

As an added treat, visitors can enjoy delicious cake and refreshments, enter to win free tickets, and gather information about the summer's upcoming attractions. This is an incredible opportunity to connect with the vibrant cultural scene at Alton Little Theater.

Join us to celebrate and spread the good news about what promises to be a fun-filled summer at ALT!

