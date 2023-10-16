ALTON - Alton Little Theater, located at 2450 N. Henry St., is excited to produce a big Broadway hit musical with eight performances November 10th through 19th at the Showplace!

Yes, Gentleman’s Guide To Love And will grace the stage with all its wonder and wit and a fabulous (and lucky) cast of 13 performers, who are honored to pay tribute to composer and lyricist, Steven Lutvak, who passed away last week.

The show was Steven's crown jewel and won much acclaim at the 2014 Tony Awards, for its magical music, stage design and costumes - and ALT directors.

Lee Cox and Brant McCance became instant fans (even while doubting that ALT could mount such a big show) but nine years later, the innovations in technology led the pair to believe that the show could be done by community theater groups who are brave enough (or foolish enough) to accept the show's many challenges.

The music is divine (but needs trained voices), the costume and scene changes are ridiculously quick and numerous, and the set is massive, but Brant takes on the nine roles of the infamous D'Ysquith family, while Lee directs the mad-cap musical comedy, with much help from musical director, Dr. Woody Woodiel, and choreography from Mary Fox.

Lorian Warford (Monty), Elizabeth Leigh (Sibella), Jess McCawley (Phoebe) and Kathy Piercy (Miss Shingles, Lady Eugenia D'Ysquith & more) take on the Leading roles of this "romp through history" while a talented ensemble consisting of Lief Anderson, Kayla Burton, Dale Cripe, Logan Elliott, Mary Fox, Malcolm Kraft, Hal Morgan, and Katie Ober each portray at least four different characters in luscious Victorian costumes.

The production is just good fun to watch and participate in, thanks to artistic director, Kevin Frakes who designed and built many of the intricate set pieces, which Brant, Lee and Lief Anderson then brought to life on the ALT stage.

So please join us at the ALT Showplace for a hilarious romp through pursuit of inheritance and love!

Tickets are available online: (altonlittletheater.org) or through the box office (618-462-3205).

Audiences will surely enjoy the ride and stylish escape when this Broadway gift comes to the Riverbend and Alton Little Theater.

