ALT will conclude its 80th Anniversary Season with a BIG musical (just released for amateur production). 9 TO 5: The Musical will open on Thursday, July 24th and run for eight performances through Sunday, August 3rd.

The beloved movie of 1980 was reinvented as a musical on Broadway in 2009, had a national tour through 2011 and is still touring in the UK. The Broadway production garnered 15 Drama Desk Awards and 4 Tony nominations and featured Megan Hilty (of SMASH fame), Allison Janney (The West Wing) and Stephanie Block (Wicked) in the iconic roles made famous by Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin in the film of the same name. ALT's production showcases the talents of Julia Swan, Andrea Leonard and Julia Frazier in the roles of Doralee, Judy and Violet (respectively) and featuring Randy Hoven in the comedic task master and chauvinist boss, Mr. Hart.

Kevin Frakes directs the musical and boasts enthusiastically about the talented 22 performers dedicating their summer to putting on the show. Michael Frazier is the musical director for the show and says he is enjoying the music and lyrics written by Dolly Parton for the movie, her film debut. Audiences will recognize ALT favorites like Jean Heil (in the role of the office tattletale), but should be delighted by the array of new talent from ages 15 to 60. All three of the talented Kuehn brothers (John, Joe and Matt) will appear in the show, appearing together on stage for the first time.

Critics called the show " fun and flirty" and "perfect summer fare," so if you're looking for a little diversion (and the cast hopes you are), then 9 To 5: The Musical will do the trick from 7:30 to 9:30 every performance (2-4pm on Sundays). Tickets for the production are $20 for adults and $8 for students through college. Call 462-6562 for reservations or go online to www.altonlittletheater.org for online purchase. Interviews and photo shoots of the production can be obtained by calling director Kevin Frakes at (618) 407-2447.

