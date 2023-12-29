Alton Little Theater Presents New Studio Series With Three Plays In Repertory Format Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Yes, there is always something going on under the arches and heart of the staff and performers who call ALT their second " home". Article continues after sponsor message More like this: The ALT Box Office is open 10-2 p.m., Monday through Friday and many Theater patrons now prefer to purchase tickets on-line: http://www.altonlittletheater.org. So LOOK for the Studio Series to become an annual tradition at ALT, even while they continue producing Five Mainstage Shows, Four Concerts and Extra, Entertainment Events, and are a host of Summer Youth Camps, a BIG Summer Family-friendly Musical, and a resource for Tour groups and local festivities, produced by Lee Cox and aptly named the " Living History Tours". Alton Little Theater was pleased to have just recently been honored with the Telegraph's " Best of the Best" contest for Best Live Theater and Best Entertainment Venue, followed up by the Post Dispatch's recognition through " GO magazine", naming ALT in the Top Five favorite Theaters to attend (and the only Community Theater winning that honor). These recognitions and the kind words and donations received as part of the Annual Giving Program, spur the Theater on to grow, stretch artistically, and give back to the 17 Municipalities who frequently attend performances at the ALT Showplace. ALT Executive Director, Lee Cox, hopes that audiences from High School students to Seniors will come out and support the shows and share perspectives and issues the play's present in their own experiences. Tickets are $10 for Each Show or $25 for the whole series. Playwright Michael Madden will be on hand in the Alton/ St. Louis Area from January 17th through 23rd and will participate in the Question & Answer segment after each performance, which allows audiences to have a dialogue with performers, directors, and authors. The Theater's Artistic Directors, hope that the idea of a Studio Series of new and short works will catch on and become part of ALT's mission to train Actors and support Regional performers AND local Talent. The 2024 Studio Series artists are Pam Boker, Margery Handy, C.J. Nasello, Shea Maples, Christopher Plotts, Bradley Dillon, Lisa Hinrichs, Cheri Hawkins, Darla Hooks, Alina Orban, James and Kelly Simmering, Hal Morgan, Jim Lieber, Josh Sarver, and Josette Spaid. These talented folks have been working since late November, since several are cast in more than one show. ALT chose the shows over the course of the 2023, and appreciates the timeliness and excellent writing contained in the chosen scripts. Indeed, TWO ROOMS, while written in 1988, mirrors the situation the United States still faces in the middle East crisis - and each play has a relevance to the heartache, loneliness and fear we all face as we navigate our lives. AHS Drama Department, Alton Memorial's Cancer-Treatment program named " Ribbons of Strength", and the Wildlife Center will each be adopted by a play showcased: TWO ROOMS by Lee Blessing, RED JASPER by Michael Madden, and ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD by George Brant. ALTON - Sixteen incomparable actors will launch a new Studio Series of three plays done in Repertory format on three alternating weekends January 11th through 28) AND the Shows are underwritten by Playwright, Michael Madden, and novelist, Katherine Elizabeth Baltimore - and it was a unanimous decision of the chosen Directors: Kristy Doering, Brant McCance and Shea Maples that 25% of ticket sales would go back to community programs, in keeping with the Play's themes of charity and the importance of human connection. Print Version Submit a News Tip