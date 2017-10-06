ALTON - Alton Little Theater presents a very special Tribute Concert starring Miss Dawn Turlington & Mr. Kevin Frakes, and featuring Mat Conway, Pete Basola, Tim Jarden & Dave Caires on Friday, November 3rd (7:30pm) and Sunday November 5th (2pm).

The "Dream" Concert was conceived after the warm reception "Christmas With Ole Blue Eyes" received last December at the Showplace and in discussion with Miss Turlington about her upcoming Broadway Showcase in March 2018 , an idea for a collaboration was born!

The Concert will feature favorite solos AND Duets. Both Frank and "Babs" ( to her friends) did albums of duets with younger artists - but only one digitally-mastered duet exists of the two of them from 1993...but now audiences get to experience "what might have been" and some brilliant renditions of songs from every genre that made Sinatra & Streisand the musical icons of the century.

Both Frakes and Turlington grew up in Musical Theater and both have long careers as performance artists themselves. Frakes currently serves as ALT President and just completed acclaimed roles in MAN OF LA MANCHA and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; Turlington performs throughout the Midwest region and just recently completed a tour in the Philippines.

A mutual admiration has grown between the two performers and an awareness of their own similarities with Sinatra and Streisand - a tenacious commitment to their craft, drive and ambition, and an endless pursuit for finding the best "LOVE" songs and songs to LOVE. In fact, the two performers are also considering a DISNEY Concert for families in late summer 2018!

ALT is proud to present an homage to the two most recognized celebrity artists of all time - Mr. Frank Sinatra and Miss Barbara Streisand - as part of the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series. Call 462-3205 or go online (altonlittletheater.org) for Tickets. Enjoy!

