Alton Little Theater presents A Nice Family Christmas
November 14, 2017 9:49 AM
ALTON - Come join all the fun this family's having on Christmas Eve when Alton Little Theater present A Nice Family Christmas on Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 10.
Surprises, laughs, a few plot twists and some lovable albeit zany characters make for a delightful new holiday comedy at the showplace.
Call 462-3205 for Tickets or go online at altonlittletheater.org.