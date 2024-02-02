ALTON - Alton Little Theater is preparing for the final installment of their Extra Extra Entertainment Series with the “Best Of The Best Country Love” performance being held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Dorothy Colonius Foyer at ALT. Shortly following is their first regular-season show, "The Four Poster," running from mid-to-late February.

The Best of the Best Country Love will feature “a wonderful collaboration from a dozen of the best voices in the area and some wonderful storytelling behind the favorite country hits,” according to ALT. Tickets are still available for $25 each and can be purchased from the ALT website.

ALT Executive Director Lee Cox said on the latest Theater Thursday segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com that the event will see performers compete for a $500 grand prize, with the winner decided by the audience.

“They’re all very different, and they all chose very different songs from old country to new - and every single one of them says, ‘I think this will help me win,’” Cox said of the performers. “I didn’t think they would be that competitive because some of them are just doing it to help me and help the theater, but they are competitive.”

She added that some performers are locals, while others are from St. Louis and Chesterfield, and one is reportedly a bus driver with unexpected singing skills.

“We have some great people, so it’s not just locals, but we do have a few locals … I think one of them is a bus driver and he has a beautiful voice,” Cox said. “He came and auditioned and I was like, ‘Why are you driving a bus?’ and he goes, ‘Money.’”

Just one week after The Best of the Best Country Love wraps up, the theater goes right back into regular-season show mode with “The Four Poster,” a romantic comedy play which “focuses on the trials and tribulations, laughter and sorrows, hopes and disappointment of a couple over 35 years of marriage.”

Evening showings of The Four Poster will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, 17, & 21-24, 2024, with matinee showings on Feb. 18 & 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. Tickets and more information about the show are available on the ALT website.

To find out more about the Best Of The Best Country Love, The Four Poster, and everything else going on at ALT, see the full interview with Cox at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

