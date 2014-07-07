Alton, Illinois July 21st, 2014 - Macy’s and Alton Little Theater invite customers to participate in Macy’s ninth annual national “Shop For A Cause” charity shopping event on August 23, 2014. Macy’s “Shop For A Cause” is a unique one-day-only shopping event created to support local charities’ fundraising efforts, and has helped raise more than $44 million for charities across the country since 2006. Customers can participate in this year’s event by purchasing shopping passes from Alton Little Theater now.

“Macy’s is committed to giving back, both nationally and to our local communities,” said Martine Reardon, Macy’s chief marketing officer. “For the last eight years, Macy’s ‘Shop For A Cause’ program has provided our customers and associates a unique opportunity to show their support and give back to their local community organizations, while also enjoying great savings at Macy’s.”

Macy’s has provided Alton Little Theater with shopping passes to sell for $5 each. Alton Little Theater will keep 100 percent of every shopping pass it sells. The more shopping passes sold, the more money Alton Little Theater will raise!

By purchasing a shopping pass from Alton Little Theater customers support Ways& Means Fundraising while enjoying a day of spectacular discounts, entertainment and special events at Macy’s. Pass holders will receive special discounts on most regular, sale and clearance purchases all day, but some exclusions apply.

For more information about Macy’s “Shop For A Cause,” visit macys.com/shopforacause. To purchase a shopping pass from Alton Little Theater contact The Alton Little Theater Office at 462-3205.

About Macy’s

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 800 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy's offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy's is known for such epic events as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores -- including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San Francisco, State Street in Chicago, Dadeland in Miami and South Coast Plaza in southern California -- are known internationally and leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers and employees, Macy's helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities giving more than $70 million each year to help make a difference in the lives of our customers.

For Macy’s media materials, images and contacts, please visit our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

