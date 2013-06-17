Alton Little Theater will produce its third Summer Youth Musical with the July production of MUSIC MAN, with book, music and lyrics by Meredith Wilson. The production, which showcases 35 talented youth performers will be presented, July 18th-21st AND July 25th -28th (This reflects ALT's new

Performance Schedule of (8) Performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm). Liz Enloe directs the Summer production with a talented team of Kevin Frakes, Jean Heil and Rachel Brady assisting with staging, music and dance. The challenges of youth production are plentiful - but "a delight to introduce a whole new generation to the life and times of a popular Broadway Musical in 1957 and a famous film adaptation of 1962", says, Jean Heil (Musical Director). "Some of these kids(ages 10-17) parents had never even seen the show", says Kevin Frakes, so we've done a lot of staging and talking as the kids learn over twenty big production numbers". The plot concerns con man, Harold Hill, who poses as a boy's band organizer and sells band instruments and uniforms to the naive townfolks in River City, Iowa. Prim Librarian and piano teacher, Marion Paroo, sees through him but eventually falls in love with him and Harold in turn risks getting caught trying to win her love. The 1957 Broadway hit won five Tony Awards and went on to become the 1962 film featuring Robert Preston. The book musical calls for a very talented quartet who were inspired by the 1950 International Champions of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America. Enloe enlisted four adult voices- Cole Gutmann, John Kuehne, Peter Stice and Michael Nickerson to take on these roles and enhance the richness of the entire production. Lead players Harold Hill will be played by Brennan Davis and Marion Paroo will be played by Olivia Bosaw (seen in last summer's BYE, BYE BIRDIE). Other colorful characters in the town are played by Brennen Larson, Lauren Harders, Violet Midla, Sydney Shansey, Matt Grubb, Abi Magrath, Morgan Ruden, Ben Simansky, Joel Simansky, Sarah Jobe, David Jeffery, Megan Pellock, Deborah Dhue, Haley Ott. An Ensemble of Adults, Teens and Children is aptly handled by: Riley Kloostra, Ali Meehan, Kristen Ramsey, Taryn Fox, Olivia Freeman, Sarah Pullen, Morgan Riley, Cameron Riley, Allison Hahs, Jett Blackorby, Lauren Walsh, Matther Heger, Madison Swafford, Grace Pellock, and Claire Corpus.

MUSIC MAN is a quintessential book-musical with a compelling score and the timeless story of the love of a good woman bringing out the best in a man. Tickets are just $8 for Students (through college with ID) and just $10 for ALT Season Ticket Holders (Door Price $20 for Adult non Season Ticket holders). Reservations can be made at 618-462-6562 or tickets can be purchased in advance on-line: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/. MUSIC MAN is an irresistible,all-American Musical for the entire family. Contact Liz Enloe at 618-791-5343 for interviews and photo opportunities.

