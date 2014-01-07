Three Men/Five Days/Big Script Needed = Hilarity when Alton Little Theater rings in the New Year with the entertaining new comedy, MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS by Ron Hutchinson. This very funny show debuted at the Goodman Theater in Chicago just a few years ago and amateur rights just now allow local audiences to ENJOY the farcical romp through the play's premise of three guys in a locked room rewriting the screenplay for "Gone With The Wind".

It's 1939 and Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O Selznick has shut down the production of his new epic film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's beloved novel. Selznick desperately needs a filmable version of the sprawling novel so he enlists the talents of film director, Victor Fleming, and script "magician", Ben Hecht to "save the day"....trouble is, Hecht has never read the book- so "macho-man" Fleming and frenzied Selznick have to act out all the crucial scenes in the movie-with hilarious results and an affectionate portrayal of the legendary film producer and his colleagues.

Scott Brady takes the lead (and the cake---away) as David O. Selznick and Dave Miller takes on Victor Fleming ("who taught Gable to BE Gable"); John Kuehn portrays the droll cynicism and balance in writer Ben Hecht and Diana Enloe steps in amidst the chaos as the long-suffering (but every stylish) secretary (Miss Poppenghul). The way the characters rationalize and solve the defects in the novel of "Gone With The Wind" is funny and revealing...and just a lot of fun to watch (whether you've seen the movie or read the book). Of course, knowing something about the iconic characters of Rhett and Scarlett, Ashley and Melanie, ETC will only add to the audience enjoyment of this production which goes up January 23nd through February 2nd at the Alton Little Theater Showplace, with evening performances at 7:30 pm and two Sunday Matinee performances at 2pm.

The production is directed by Lee Cox, an ardent GWTW fan who fell in love with the novel and then the movie nearly fifty years ago. When Cox saw the production 18 months ago she lobbied to produce the comedy for ALT audiences, believing that there are a whole lot of other people out there who have fallen in love with these characters over the last 75 years and who would enjoy seeing the "behind the scenes" antics of the men who made the legacy happen. Cox believes that the stylish comedy is the perfect antidote for the winter-blues and a night (or day) out.

MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS is recommended for adult audiences; the play does deal with events inspired by history and children may have some difficulty grasping the historical context of a famous movie filmed in 1939. Cox described the three male characters as a little "salty" but she has taken care to choose a play that is sprinkled but not riddled with profanity and she is sure that adults of all ages will enjoy this new comedy.

Interviews and photo opportunities can be arranged by calling the director (618) 531-3777. Groups sales - 618-462-3205. On-Line ticket purchase: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/

