ALTON - Alton Little Theater will launch the 85th season with early bird purchase savings on Thursday, March 1st.

The showplace is open for business 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and a special season ticket booth is being created for guests to visit during the runs of Exit Laughing, March 16th - March 25th, and Camelot, May 11th - May 20th.

Theater lovers can request a brochure through the box office line at 618-462-3205 or can go online and preview or purchase tickets.

It's a very big anniversary with a very big production schedule. The mainstage season will feature two musicals and four plays, the summer showcase musical of Hair, July 13th - July 22nd, or the fall showcase musical of Always Patsy Cline, September 27th - September 30th, can be added in for season ticket holders for just $20 until May 31st.

Extra community-based entertainment events are already scheduled for June, A Magical Solstice with Harry Potter and Friends on Thursday, June 21st at LCCC Castle and Library, and Disney in Concert at the Liberty Amphitheater on Saturday, August 18th.

The mainstage season consists of God's Favorite, One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest, Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming, On Golden Pond, The Glitter Girls and Mama-Mia.

Mainstage shows are scheduled September 2018 through May 2019 with some important changes in production run, plays will have seven performances and musicals will have eight scheduled performances all openings on Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and ending on the following week's Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Door sales are $20 for plays, $25 for musicals, youth under 18 just $12 for all shows.

Season tickets are just $75 from March 1st until May 31st, $80 thereafter, and early bird purchasers can add a showcase production on for just $20, saving 40% off the door sale prices. A total of twelve entertainment events will be produced from July 2018 through July 2019.

Becoming a season ticket holder or renewing season tickets has never been easier or more fun. The theater's goal for 2018-2019 is more shows, more music, more entertainment fun.

Check out altonlittletheater.org and celbrate our community's pride in 85 years of outstanding live theater right in our own backyard.

