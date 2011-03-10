Alton Little Theater is proud to announce the 78th Season of GREAT Theater Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREAT Productions at GREAT Prices will fit the bill for any theater lover. ALT will open the 78th Season with the charming small ensemble Musical, THE SPITFIRE GRILL, September 16th-25th; the touching drama CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD will be produced November 11th-20th; the sentimental comedy, THE LAST MASS AT ST. CASIMIR'S ( the last installment in the OVER THE TAVERN trilogy) will start 2012 off right with performances January 27th-February 5th; the adult comedy ( called Neil Simon's BEST work), LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR, will be given March 16th-25th,2012 and the Regular Season will conclude with the Showcase production of the family Musical, THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER, May 11th-20th, 2012. Season Ticket holders will also receive a $5 coupon off the cost of ALT's 2011 Summer Musical, HAIRSPRAY, which will delight audiences July 21st-24th and July 28th-31st. Season Tickets go on sale May 1st and if purchased before May 31st, the cost is just $70 ( for TWO musicals, TWO Comedies and ONE DRAMA). The reservation line (618-462-6562) updates production information each month and the ALT website: altonlittletheater.org will post more fun details about upcoming shows. Group discounts, student prices, rentals and Preview Party information can be obtained by calling the Alton Little

Theater office at (618-462-3205).