GREAT Productions at GREAT Prices will fit the bill for any theater lover. ALT will open the 78th Season with the charming small ensemble Musical, THE SPITFIRE GRILL, September 16th-25th; the touching drama CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD will be produced November 11th-20th; the sentimental comedy, THE LAST MASS AT ST. CASIMIR'S ( the last installment in the OVER THE TAVERN trilogy) will start 2012 off right with performances January 27th-February 5th; the adult comedy ( called Neil Simon's BEST work), LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR, will be given March 16th-25th,2012 and the Regular Season will conclude with the Showcase production of the family Musical, THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER, May 11th-20th, 2012. Season Ticket holders will also receive a $5 coupon off the cost of ALT's 2011 Summer Musical, HAIRSPRAY, which will delight audiences July 21st-24th and July 28th-31st. Season Tickets go on sale May 1st and if purchased before May 31st, the cost is just $70 ( for TWO musicals, TWO Comedies and ONE DRAMA). The reservation line (618-462-6562) updates production information each month and the ALT website: altonlittletheater.org will post more fun details about upcoming shows. Group discounts, student prices, rentals and Preview Party information can be obtained by calling the Alton Little
Theater office at (618-462-3205).

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Aug 7, 2023 - What to Expect for Alton Little Theater's 90th Season

Aug 28, 2023 - Rescheduled Edwardsville Municipal Band Concert To Be Held Thursday

Sep 28, 2023 - Lights are Back on at Alton Little Theater: Support Live Community Theater this Saturday Night

Aug 21, 2023 - Celebrate The Grand Finale: Edwardsville Municipal Band Concludes Summer Season With "Encore" Concert This Thursday

Jun 19, 2023 - Alton Little Theater To Produce Delightful Musical Spamalot In July

Related Video:

Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater Capital Campaign

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.