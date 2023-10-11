ALTON, IL – Alton Little Theater, as a part of its ongoing commitment to community outreach, is thrilled to announce its "Trunk 'n Treat" party, set for Monday, October 30th, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at its 2450 N Henry Street location. The theater invites families with young children from the greater Alton area for an evening of delightful fun and spooky surprises, all within the vast confines of the ALT parking lot.

Safety is paramount, and the theater recognizes the challenges faced by neighborhoods such as Elm and North Henry due to the lack of sidewalks, making traditional Trick or Treating less safe. To address this, ALT's event will provide a secure space where families can come together, ensuring kids can enjoy the Halloween festivities without worry.

Attendees can look forward to a myriad of activities. ALT members will be in their festive best, ready to tell fortunes and hand out both ice-cream and candy. Moreover, young families will have the opportunity to compete for a special PRIZE BASKET full of exciting Family Fun goodies.

Admission to the "Trunk 'n Treat" party is completely free, with ample parking available to accommodate all visitors. In the spirit of unity, the theater encourages everyone to join in and conjure up a little shared Hocus-Pocus magic!

For any questions or more information about the event, interested parties can reach out to Lee Cox or Becca Peach at the ALT Office by calling 618-462-3205.

