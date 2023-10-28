ALTON - Alton Little Theater is hosting a free Trunk & Treats event on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as they prepare for their upcoming production of “A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder,” with showtimes running throughout November.

Executive Director Lee Cox and Co-Director Brant McCance talked more about “A Gentleman’s Guide” and the Trunk & Treats on the latest “Theater Thursday” segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com. Cox emphasized the family-friendly nature of the Trunk & Treats.

“It’s fun - it’s not a haunted house, it’s not scary. This is for youngsters and young families who don’t want to send their kids out by themselves,” Cox said, noting the lack of sidewalks around the area. “Our parking lot is huge, we’ll have it marked off, we’ll line our cars up along the wall.

“We have inherited many, many Halloween things over the years … I suddenly have four huge tubs full of decor, and I was like, ‘What are we going to do with this?’ Well, we’ll decorate our trunks and decorate us and have some fun.”

The ALT Trunk & Treats will be held in the parking lot of the showplace, which is located at 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton. After the Trunk & Treats, the ALT will make its final preparations for “A Gentleman’s Guide,” with evening and matinee showtimes throughout November. More details and tickets for the show are available on the ALT website.

In addition to co-directing “A Gentleman’s Guide,” McCance also plays 12 of the characters in the show, including the nine members of the D'Ysquith family, which vary in age, gender, and occupation: Asquith D'Ysquith, Jr., who the audience meets first

Lord Adlabert D'Ysquith, the Eighth Earl of Highhurst

Lord Adlabert D'Ysquith, Sr., a stockbroker

Reverend Lord Ezekiel D'Ysquith, the “drunk priest”

Henry D'Ysquith, a “dandy”

Lady Hyacinth D'Ysquith, a socialite

Major Lord Bartholomew D'Ysquith, a weightlifter

Lady Salome D'Ysquith Pumphrey, an unskilled actress

Chauncey D'Ysquith, a janitor

McCance said he’s also been hard at work preparing the sound effects and backdrops for the show, the latter of which will use “rear projection” to display 52 different slides behind the actors. He noted this is the first time the theater has done a large-scale production with rear projection - the last time the theater used it was for its "Kenny Rogers & Company" Tribute on Feb. 4 and 5, 2020. McCance said it allows the actors to get “a little closer to the audience.”

ALT also offers entertainment outside of its regular season through its “Extra, Extra Entertainment Series,” which blends fundraising with entertainment to help fund new productions, kids’ classes, and more. The series includes the Best of the Best Christmas Concert, the Actor’s Studio Series, and Best of the Best of Country Love. More details and tickets for each are available on the ALT website.

The full “Theater Thursday” segment is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

