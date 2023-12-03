ALTON - Alton Little Theater is gathering a talented group of vocalists and musicians for the Best of the Best Christmas Concert coming up on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. Kevin and Anne Frakes gave more details about the concert on the latest "Theater Thursday" segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

The show has already proven so popular that the Sunday show is sold out and the Saturday show is filling up quickly. Even if tickets are listed as unavailable online, Kevin said to call the theater at (618) 462-3205 to verify ticket availability as some may still be available. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased on the Alton Little Theater website.

Kevin said he, Anne, and their children first performed the concert 20 years ago, and that there’s a wide variety of music on hand for this year’s concert.

“We do a big variety of numbers, and we do some religious stuff, even,” Kevin said. “There’s something for everybody when they come and see it, because everybody has a different feeling about Christmas, and so we do that big variety.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Best of the Best Christmas Concert will also feature some special guests, including International Artist and Violinist Abigail Stahlschmidt, Eric Strothers with selections from Manheim Steamroller’s Siberian Holiday, and other regional talents including Margery Handy, Becca Peach, Elizabeth Leigh, and Jess McCawley.

Peach said rehearsals are going well for her official concert debut, which will feature a pair of duets she’ll be singing with Leigh.

“Me and one of my best friends that I actually met at the theater are singing a couple duets, and then we’ll also be in a couple of the group numbers too,” Peach said. “Kevin is letting us sing ‘Sisters’ from ‘White Christmas,’ so that’s going to be really fun, and then we’re also singing ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.’”

Kevin and Anne will also be performing duets, including “The Gift” by Jim Brickman and “Mary, Did You Know?” while Anne will perform the Faith Hill version of “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Merry Christmas Darling” by The Carpenters.

Alton Little Theater also has more programming planned for 2024 under their “Extra Extra Entertainment Series,” including the Actor’s Studio Series throughout January and the Best of the Best of Country Love in February. More information about those programs is available on the Alton Little Theater website.

For more information about the upcoming Best of the Best Christmas Concert, visit the Alton Little Theater website or see the full interview with Kevin, Anne, and Peach at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: