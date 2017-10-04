ALTON - Alton Little Theater will host auditions for Michael Parker's American Farce, "Who's in Bed with the Butler" at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, October 17th and 18th, at the ALT Showplace.

Director, Kevin Frakes is holding auditions which will consist of cold readings and improvisation in his search for a cast of nine talented and energetic actors (6 females and 3 males) to take on the challenge of a complex and hilarious script that calls for much physical comedy and multiple costume changes.

Indeed, the Director and Board of Governors adjusted the ALT's performance Schedule to allow for seven weeks of rehearsals beginning right after the December Holidays for the BIG Comedy with a BIG set to run February 9th thru 18th, 2018.

The Ensemble of actors needed has well defined characters of ages 25 to 60+ = AND the Show is written with the preferred option that one voluptuous and beautiful actress take on the zany challenge of playing three different beauties - French, English and California Girl!

Contact Director Frakes at 407-2447 for further details and definitely check out some of the very funny productions takes on You-Tube - and then come prepare to laugh and learn to make others laugh as well!

AND Alton Little Theater is seeking one more play submission for a One-Act Play Contest to be held at the Showplace on Saturday, January 6th, 7-10pm.

The Script, approximately 45 minutes in length, should be staged very simply and will become part of a trilogy of new directors and actor's work - and be in competition for a $250 prize by audience vote.

Tickets are just $10 for the event and include light snacks.

ALT has been sponsoring a number of workshops and projects to entice new directors and prepare them to take on a mainstage production in the coming years and to this end, potential directors will be serving as assistant directors for the 84th Season.

Mary Grace Brueggemann, Kurtis Leibel and Brant McCance are currently on track for directing and while the Theater will feature five experienced directors for the 85th Season, the Board of Governors is looking ahead to the 86th Season and beyond.

A script and a resume should be submitted to the Theater via mail, PO Box 156, 2450 N. Henry Street,Alton, Illinois 62002, for consideration. Interested parties can meet with ALT President, Kevin Frakes and ALT Marketing & Development Director, Lee Cox at any time and discuss opportunities to become part of the creative team producing at least eight theatrical productions every year.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Brant McCance has been contracted to take on the role of " Technical Coordinator" for the Theater. In this capacity, Brant will oversee all the lighting and sound needs ( with newly acquired state-of-the-art equipment) for the productions and the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment series. Brant , a consummate actor himself will also advance into directing roles in the near future.

ALT is looking to expand in space and in creative endeavors and remain the community's pride as the oldest Community Theater in the State of Illinois.

Check out the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org for many more details about upcoming productions and auditions!

