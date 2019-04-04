The popular Musical was just released for Amateur production and everyone is wanting to produce the Abba-Loving FUN Show AND ALT can't wait to share their vision of the celebration with the Riverbend region. Directed by Kevin Frakes with assistance from Lee Cox, Brant McCance, Ritch Alexander and Dennis Stevenson, the HUGE production values come to life in a Magical Taverna on a Greek Island! A wedding...or two...beautiful songs..big dance numbers....glittery costumes...what's not to love? Yes, MAMA MIA is just RIGHT for all those who need a smile and a song to hum in the merry month of May! The Theater will produce NINE performances including an added Matinee on Saturday May 11th so that folks have even more opportunities to get tickets. AND ALT will continue the celebration of Mother's Day with a special Mother's Day WEEKEND raffle of cash and other great prizes for all ladies in attendance on May 10th, 11th or 12th! (and free Champagne too)

Season Ticket holders help Ticket pre-sales but there are still seats left for two performances on May 11th, evening only on May 15th, May 17th, and May 18th; only limited numbers of tickets are available for other performances!

AND EVERYONE can still take advantage of Early Bird Savings on Season Tickets for the 86th Season during the run of MAMA MIA - the entire next Season can be purchased for $80!

Article continues after sponsor message

Please join the Multi-Talented Cast of MAMA MIA - Twenty Talented Performers who drive in an hour or more even in flood waters to be a part of the ensemble and the story that audiences have embraced from the recently-released movies. "The Stage version is just as good - or better" - says PR Director, Lee Cox "and audiences will be up close and personal with our shining stars"!

Quinn Perez takes on the pivotal role of "Sophie" and Everett Rhineheart of Collinsville becomes her " Sky" . Lisa Rosenstock plays mother Donna Sheridan with would-be dads, Shea Maples, Brant McCance & Kevin Frakes. Other principles roles are played by Melinda Call (Tanya), Jenna Richards (Rosie), Ellen Klasing (Lisa), and Lindsey Watters (Ali) with backup from a versatile ensemble who mastered costume changes every five minutes!

Call Today for Tickets 618-462-3205 or go online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/.

More like this: