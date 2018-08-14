ALTON - Alton Little Theater is finishing up costumes for this coming weekend's big Disney Concert at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater. Tickets are now on sale at the Alton Visitor's Center (618) 465-6676 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 18th and then Metrotix will set up a box office site at the South entrance to the event to sell any remaining tickets beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Reserved seating (with actual seats) has been expanded and lawn seats will most likely be available right up until concert starting time of 7:30 p.m. The homage to Mr. Walt Disney is being produced by Lee Cox, Kevin Frakes, Addie Gramelspacher, Brant McCance and Kristina Bemis Tupman for Alton Little Theater with a talented cast of 18 singers and dancers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The directors all appear in the show in multiple roles along with a cast of performers and all will be available for a "Meet & Greet" in the VIP tent beginning at 6 p.m. and children in the audience will have the opportunity to be on stage with the actors during part of three BIG Musical numbers.

15 very talented girls auditioned to be in the "Frozen" chorus last Saturday at a Disney Character Brunch and received invitations to join Elsa and Anna on stage to sing. The Riverbend Community has A LOT of reasons to celebrate the youthful energy of 50 years of Disney Magic!

More like this:

Related Video: