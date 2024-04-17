ALTON — Alton Little Theater is set to cap off its monumental 90th season in spectacular fashion with the classic musical, "Singin' in the Rain," running from May 10 through May 19, with potential additional dates due to high demand.

As ALT prepares to launch its 91st season at the Showplace, the team, led by Artistic Director Kevin Frakes, pays tribute to the timeless Gene Kelly film. Known for its demanding production requirements, including complex tap dance sequences, the musical remains a favorite yet rarely performed piece in regional theaters.

Director Kevin Frakes has dedicated six months to meticulously planning this ambitious production, aiming to recreate iconic dance numbers and even making it "rain" onstage, despite the smaller theater size. The production team, including Executive Director Lee Cox, Choreographer Mary Fox, Music Director Mary Mahoney, Technical Director Brant McCance, and Costume Designers Colleen Michelson and Lee Cox, have collaborated extensively to bring this vision to life.

The cast, featuring Eric Sykes, Lorian Warford, Kati Ober, and Corrine Jones in the lead roles, is supported by an ensemble of 21 performers, navigating through 90 costume changes and over two hours of non-stop music and dance.

Advance ticket sales are promising, and the theater is considering adding an extra matinee if demand meets expectations by May 1st. Additionally, ALT will continue its tradition of offering raffles and a special Mother’s Day treat during the May 12th performance.

In anticipation of the 91st season, ALT is offering significant savings on early-bird season tickets. An open house will be held at the Showplace on Sunday, April 28th, from 2 to 4 PM, featuring cake, summer acting class information, auditions for the upcoming musical "Oliver", and a sneak peek at a Disney tribute event.

Explore and purchase season tickets here.

For more information, please call the Box Office at 618-462-3205 or visit altonlittletheater.org.

Join us for a season finale that promises not only to entertain but to commemorate a significant milestone in ALT's storied history. "Singin' in the Rain" isn't just a performance; it's a celebration of 90 years of theater excellence.

