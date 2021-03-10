Alton Little Theater Celebrates Humorist's Wit & Wisdom In April Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Two-Time Theater Mask Best Award-Winning Actress, Gail Drillinger will take on the challenges and sheer delight of performing in a new play by Allison and Margaret Engel that is a tribute to one of America's iconic and most entertaining women. In ALT's 88-year history, Gail is only the 5th actor to take on the depth and breadth of creating a one-person show -- previous actors include, Cliff Davenport, Diana Enloe, Birdine Groshong and Lee Cox. Cox actually was gifted the Bombeck Script at the AACT National Convention in July of 2019 and knew immediately that co-director and good friend Drillinger was the perfect person to re-create the incarnation of Bombeck's wit and humor about everyday life. The production is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc. and offers seating for (100) lucky patrons for the productions in April. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END derives its title from one of Bombeck's newspaper columns and indeed, the script is peppered with references to many of Bombeck's best-selling books. The Theater group will gift a collection of Bombeck's treasured works to one lucky lady in attendance at each performance! AT WIT'S END is the final Extra, EXTRA, Entertainment Production for the 87th Season and is a treat not to be missed so Lee Cox says " bring your girlfriends. bring your mom, bring that great guy in your life but come and laugh with us as we pay tribute to a great lady who never let adversity or life's challenges stand in the way of a good day!" (gdrillin@lc.edu /618-792-6640) Production photos will be distributed in Early April and Gail Drillinger is very receptive to Interviews as she embraces this role of a lifetime. Drillinger and Cox have started rehearsal every minute they can steal away from SISTER ACT and TERMS OF ENDEARMENT rehearsals, and have been delighted with the script's commitment to truth;" Erma may have made millions of women laugh because she understood their tears", says Lee Cox "and I thought I knew a lot about Erma's life until I started my own research on Bombeck's total commitment to becoming the champion for women's lives and the passage of the ERA." The production is supported through projections and set and lighting design by Brant McCance, Kevin Frakes and Dennis Stevenson. AND Michael Cox will be on hand with Champagne cocktails at ALT's re-opened bar! The play will be produced for four performances on April 8th, 9th, 10th at 7:30 pm and April 11th at 2 pm. The Theater group is still mitigated at 50% capacity and Drillinger has agreed that if there is ticket demand she will perform twice on Saturday the 11th. Tickets are $20 and are available through 618-462-3205/ altonlittletheater.org ALTON - Two-Time Theater Mask Best Award-Winning Actress, Gail Drillinger will take on the challenges and sheer delight of performing in a new play by Allison and Margaret Engel that is a tribute to one of America's iconic and most entertaining women. In ALT's 88-year history, Gail is only the 5th actor to take on the depth and breadth of creating a one-person show -- previous actors include, Cliff Davenport, Diana Enloe, Birdine Groshong and Lee Cox. Cox actually was gifted the Bombeck Script at the AACT National Convention in July of 2019 and knew immediately that co-director and good friend Drillinger was the perfect person to re-create the incarnation of Bombeck's wit and humor about everyday life. Print Version Submit a News Tip