Alton Little Theater Board Members Participated in "Miles for Meso"

Alton Little Theater Board members, Jean Heil and Dave Miller participated in the "Miles for Meso" Run on Saturday, September 21st as part of on-going efforts in community outreach. The run, sponsored by the Simmons Law Firm, raised more than $25,000 for Cancer Research. The Law firm has also provided sponsorship for many of ALT's new programs.