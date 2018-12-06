ALTON - In addition to three productions mounted at the Showplace in the first quarter of 2019, the theater will also host six musical and comedy treats for all to enjoy as part of the on-going series aptly named the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series.

The talented actors and technical crews at ALT welcome regional and even national talents and tours to appear on stage in between Mainstage Productions as part of the theater's mission to bring the finest entertainment to the Riverbend area at affordable prices.

Lee Cox, Marketing and Development Director, says "There is something EVERYONE should enjoy with what we've put together for January, February & March - and we're making an EARLY announcement because we're also offering new Gift Certificates (of varying denominations) with free holiday cards as an incentive to give the gift of live theater AND concerts, comedies and MAGIC to everyone on your gift list!"

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Little Theater will produce a "Magical Winter's Eve with Harry Potter & Friends" at LCCC on January 12th; A new play by Michael Madden, Maybe This Time, will be staged as a Director's Showcase on February 1st, 2nd, 3rd (featuring an upgraded coffee bar in the show and in the Dorothy Colonius Foyer); The "Well Hungarians" a premier country-rock band will bring their stage show to ALT on Sunday, February 17th ( 2pm) (with special libations); Bob Nelson - Nationally known actor and comedian will bring his "Multiple Personalities Comedy Show" to the stage on March 23rd at 7:30 pm; and the region's best voices will participate in the return of "BROADWAY & CHOCOLATE" on March 31st at 2pm.

All Tickets for all individual events can be secured through the Box Office 618-462-3205 or online at www.altonlittletheater.org.

Of course, the Spring kicks off the second half of the 85th Mainstage Season: ON GOLDEN POND (January 18th - 27th), GLITTER GIRLS (March 1st - 10th), and MAMA MIA (May 10th - 19th).

Auditions for the 2019 Summer Showcase of THE WIZARD OF OZ (March 2nd & 3rd audition times & info on Website) The Entertainment never stops...and makes for a Holiday Gift that keeps on Giving!

More like this: