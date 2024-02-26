ALTON - The 91st Season at ALT officially launches on March 1st, 2024, but here is a sneak peek at the plans to "Sparkle" with so many choices of true Entertainment!

Yes, there will be new, familiar, beloved plays and stories of inspiration (that also tickle the funny bone)......and given the National divides and polarization, ALT re-states its mission to create a safe space where people can just cast aside the worries of the world for a few hours and enjoy themselves.

Kevin Frakes (Artistic Director) and Lee Cox (Executive Director) focus on giving patrons enjoyment and producing works that mean so much to them, and introducing some new Directors to ALT's Line-up.

For the 91st Season, this means FIVE Mainstage productions and an additional FIVE Extra, Extra Entertainment Shows -- so that Theater-lovers have Choice AND something to see almost every month -- and who knows, ALT might add another show or concert and likely will as the 91st Season officially starts June 1st, 2024 and runs through May 31st, 2025 -- BUT Early Bird purchasers gain additional savings to the already low, LOW price of Quality Entertainment. And in addition, ALT will be running a Youth Theater Camp for two weeks in July and offering some NEW options to Senior and Travel Tours, local High Schools, and even more outreach programs that serve the entire Riverbend Region through the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. ALT loves the acknowledgement from Hearst Media (and the public) as " The Best of the Best LIVE THEATER" and Lee and Kevin strive to keep ALT founder's (Dorothy Colonius) dream in good standing.

The Mainstage Shows Include: MAKING GOD LAUGH ( September Comedy), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ( New Adaptation for the whole family in December), THE eXes (Jan.'25 Comedy) , THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE ( Musical in March of 2025) and WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE (May '25 Comedy); the EEE Series begins with a DISNEY TRIBUTE in June, LIONEL BART'S OLIVER ( Musical in August), special performances of ROCKY HORROR in October, " THE BEST OF THE BEST OF BROADWAY" in November, The STUDIO SERIES with TWO plays: FRONT PORCH and the WIDOW LINCOLN'S HAUNTING in February 2025 -- and more to be developed.....