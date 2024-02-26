Alton Little Theater Announces The 91st Season Of Live Theater At The Showplace
ALTON - The 91st Season at ALT officially launches on March 1st, 2024, but here is a sneak peek at the plans to "Sparkle" with so many choices of true Entertainment!
Yes, there will be new, familiar, beloved plays and stories of inspiration (that also tickle the funny bone)......and given the National divides and polarization, ALT re-states its mission to create a safe space where people can just cast aside the worries of the world for a few hours and enjoy themselves.
Kevin Frakes (Artistic Director) and Lee Cox (Executive Director) focus on giving patrons enjoyment and producing works that mean so much to them, and introducing some new Directors to ALT's Line-up.
For the 91st Season, this means FIVE Mainstage productions and an additional FIVE Extra, Extra Entertainment Shows -- so that Theater-lovers have Choice AND something to see almost every month -- and who knows, ALT might add another show or concert and likely will as the 91st Season officially starts June 1st, 2024 and runs through May 31st, 2025 -- BUT Early Bird purchasers gain additional savings to the already low, LOW price of Quality Entertainment. And in addition, ALT will be running a Youth Theater Camp for two weeks in July and offering some NEW options to Senior and Travel Tours, local High Schools, and even more outreach programs that serve the entire Riverbend Region through the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. ALT loves the acknowledgement from Hearst Media (and the public) as " The Best of the Best LIVE THEATER" and Lee and Kevin strive to keep ALT founder's (Dorothy Colonius) dream in good standing.
The Mainstage Shows Include: MAKING GOD LAUGH ( September Comedy), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ( New Adaptation for the whole family in December), THE eXes (Jan.'25 Comedy) , THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE ( Musical in March of 2025) and WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE (May '25 Comedy); the EEE Series begins with a DISNEY TRIBUTE in June, LIONEL BART'S OLIVER ( Musical in August), special performances of ROCKY HORROR in October, " THE BEST OF THE BEST OF BROADWAY" in November, The STUDIO SERIES with TWO plays: FRONT PORCH and the WIDOW LINCOLN'S HAUNTING in February 2025 -- and more to be developed.....
Production of the incomparable hit play ALABAMA STORY (THIS March) and SINGING IN THE RAIN (THIS May) will allow theater patrons to take advantage of purchases and discounts for the 91st Season, and Kevin and Lee will be on hand to talk about a few changes with the times and dates of the 91st Season Shows --together they focus on "responding to the preferences of our patrons, while also introducing shows and availability that rarely exists in smaller communities!"
PRICING options are available for single admissions and season tickets with or without Add-ons --and everyone who purchases EARLY receives a $5 coupon to use for ANY of the EEE Series. Even Seeing Every Single Show would cost $210, but of course, patrons can secure their preferred performance for Mainstage Show for $85, and choose other individual shows they would like to see throughout the coming Season. Season Tickets holders also have the option to switch performances at no cost (if availability of open seats exists)
Lee Cox, Ex. Director, has made one of her missions to develop relationships with playwrights all over the country and she enjoys participating in the State and National Theatre Associations, where new Shows and NEW technologies are often introduced. Producing Theatrical Venues has become an ever-increasing cost and Lee has such gratitude for the loyal and generous patrons and businesses who have helped ALT survive and THRIVE during hard economic times. Lee and Kevin want to make sure that ALT is truly the GIFT that Keeps on GIVING JOY to performers and audiences alike.
