Alton Little Theater announces its 80th Anniversary Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater announces its 80th Anniversary Season with an ambitious showcase of eight productions from July 2013 through July 2014. The theme for the 80th Season is: "Eight Decades of Entertaining...and NOW Building the Next Stage for the Future" - which previews the theater's hopes to break ground for a major expansion and renovation early in Spring 2014. The Theater is also changing the performance schedule and productions which will now run for (8) shows Thursday - Sunday afternoon matinee; Community groups and private parties will still have the opportunity to book an additional performance. The core Season will open with the musical THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (directed by Diana Enloe), a charming musical comedy replete with a Broadway Starlet, a debonair fiance', an overzealous producer, a Latin lover and a couple of bumbling gangsters! The opening musical runs September 12th through 22nd. Following that is a dramatic Halloween treat, THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE(directed by Kevin Frakes) - The definitive haunted house story and a revival of ALT's first production done (you guessed it) in the 80's. THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE runs October 24th - November 3rd. January 2014 will open with MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS (directed by Lee Cox), a fun, farcical look at the behind-the-scenes-birth of one of the most beloved films of all time, "Gone With The Wind". This new hit play runs January 23rd-February 2nd. Spring follows with two equally entertaining stories about love and relationships. SEX, PLEASE, WE'RE 60(directed by Mark Hilgert) will be on board March 13th-23rd and will tickle your funny bones with the antics of a group of friends determined to stay young at heart. Then HALLELUJAH GIRLS (co-directed by Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes) is another rollicking comedy by the writers of SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY and this time our southern gals are trying to renovate an old church (and rekindle an old flame) in the Spa-Dee-Dah salon. HALLELUJAH GIRLS runs May 1st-11th. The Season just gets more fabulous with another musical production, 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL(directed by Kevin Frakes). This high energy musical was written after the popular movie and is sure to become a crowd favorite! 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL will run July 24th through August 3rd. The 80th Season is one of the best ever - AND Season Ticket Holders also have the opportunity to be the first to purchase tickets for TWO additional shows, THE MUSIC MAN(directed by Liz Enloe)which will be ALT's Summer Youth Showcase Musical and will run July 18th-28th. A CHRISTMAS PUDDING(Musical)(directed by Lee Cox and Steve Loucks) will be a Holiday Benefit Show and run December 12th through 15th. Season Tickets for all of the Core shows are $80 (but only $70 if purchased before May 31st). Season Ticket holders can then purchase tickets for the Special Shows for half-price (just $10 each) - So for $90, theater-lovers can receive $140 worth of tickets (savings of 36%), guaranteed seating, eight editions of THE

PROMPTER, and early-bird discounts on other ALT programs. Tom Hoecht, the mayor of Alton, Illinois has declared Alton Little Theater a "jewel" in the city's cultural landscape and will help with the kick-off of the 80th Campaign, beginning March 15th. Brochures and tickets will be available

during the run of CLUE, THE MUSICAL and CHASE ME UP FARNSDALE AVENUE, SI VOUS PLAIT, one hour before the productions and at intermission. For updates about tickets or to purchase on-line, go to www.altonlittletheater.org