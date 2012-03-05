Alton Little Theater announces its 79th Season as "SIMPLY THE BEST!" (line-up of productions) and "A Winning Ticket for Every Party!" in keeping with the year's electoral themes. The oldest Community Theater in the State of Illinois will produce five productions, including three Comedies, a Musical, and an award-winner Drama. The Theater's directors, led by Elizabeth Enloe, will also conduct a Summer Musical Theater Workshop for youths ages 13-17 that will culminate in a youth production of BYE BYE BIRDIE July 26-29th and August 2nd-5th. All productions will be showcased at the Showplace at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton, Illinois.

The Season will open with the hilarious Southern farce, SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY by the team of Jones, Hope and Wooten, and directed by Lee Cox. The play is part of a trilogy that follows the five fabulous Furrelle sisters through "Mayhem and MEN" and has been hailed as the "NEW Steel Magnolias". The Texas Comedy goes on stage September 21st-30th. Next up, is the classic Tennessee Williams drama, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, directed by Diana Enloe and on stage

November 2nd through 11th. A memory play of William's own life with his mother and sister,takes the audience back to his early years in St. Louis and his fascination in the illusions of his mother's longing for her youth and love.

January 2013 will bring on ALMOST MAINE by John Cariani and directed by Lee Cox, to be staged January 18th - 27th. This is a new play being done by many theaters across the country because of its fanciful and delightful focus on love in all forms during one magical night under the Northern lights. Next up is CLUE, THE MUSICAL by Peter DePietro and directed by Kevin Frakes- with the zany and popular game now cast into a fun-filled Musical production March 15th-24th, 2013. Audience participation gives the show 132 possible endings! The Season will then conclude with an uproarious British Comedy called CHASE ME UP FARNSDALE ANEVUE, SIL VOUS PLAIT! by McGillvry and Zerlin and directed by Mark Hilgert, on stage May 10th - 19th. The international farce is a play within a play with wild running gags and laughs for all!

79th Season Tickets are on sale during the Run of LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR (March 16th through 25th) and THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER ( May 11th through 20th) and always on-line at www.altonlittletheater.org Early Bird Ticket purchasers save $5 on each ticket if purchased before May 31st. Regular price of Season Tickets is $70. (which is 30% off door sale purchase)

Audition information for the 79th Season Productions and in-depth information about each show will be available in June. Group Discounts and Special Preview Parties can be reserved NOW through the ALT office (618-462-3205). Ticket reservations for upcoming shows can be obtained at the ALT Box Office (618-462-6562).

