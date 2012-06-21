Alton Little Theater announces Facilities Manager Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater has named Kevin Frakes as "Facilities Manager for the upcoming 79th Season. Kevin will oversee the day-to-day physical plant upkeep and prepare for the hoped-for expansion in the next two years. The Theater has a wonderful reception space and meeting room that is most often used for rehearsals. Michael Cox is now working with Mr. Frakes to utilize the Dorothy Colonius foyer space for "day rentals". Many attorneys, real estate training groups and businesses have made inquiries about the use of space for depositions, meetings, seminars and the like. The Board of Governors has prepared a very low-cost rate for use of the space for 1-6 hours between the hours of 8am and 6pm. Interested parties can contact Mr. Cox through the ALT office 462-3205. There is limited time-availability to rent the Black Box Theater due to the heavy production schedule ALT has of its own productions, but inquiries can be made and currently there is an opening in late November and early December. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip