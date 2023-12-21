ALTON - Alton Little Theater (ALT) in Alton, Illinois, is excited to announce an innovative showcase of three riveting plays for presentation in January 2024, offering a unique blend of drama and storytelling that is sure to captivate audiences.

First in the lineup is "Two Rooms" by Lee Blessing, directed by Kristy Doering. Scheduled for three evening performances from January 11th to 13th, the play focuses on the complexity of relationships, timely mirroring the profound events in Israel and Palestine. ALT's Executive Director, Lee Cox, who has a history of engaging with Blessing's work, eagerly embraced this script for its intense focus on human connections. Audiences will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session after each performance, making for a truly interactive theater experience.

Following "Two Rooms" is "Red Jasper" by Michael Madden, directed by Brant McCance, from January 18th through 21st. This play, a tribute to living life fully in the face of a cancer diagnosis, combines moments of laughter and tears. Madden's interest in portraying real people and life's challenges is evident in this heartfelt story. Lee Cox, a long-distance friend of Madden, was thrilled when Madden decided to return from San Diego to stage his new play at ALT.

The month concludes with "Elephant's Graveyard" by George Brant, directed by Shea Maples, on January 26th, 27th, and 28th. Inspired by an elephant rescue and sanctuary in Erwin, Tennessee, the play is based on real-life events from 1916 and explores themes of redemption, love, and the human capacity for good and evil. The three plays, though divergent in their stories, unite in showcasing the potential for human compassion and responsibility.

The showcase features a cast of sixteen actors, including Pam Boker, CJ Nasello, Shea Maples, Sawyer Burton, Bradley Dillon, Lisa Hinrichs, Cheri Hawkins, Darla Hooks, Alina Orban, James Simmering, Kelly Simmering, Malcolm Kraft, Jim Lieber, Josh Sarver, Margery Handy, Hal Morgan, and Josette Spaid. These actors will take on the challenge of portraying twenty characters across the three shows under the guidance of five directors.

In line with ALT's commitment to community and charity, 25% of the ticket revenue will be donated to The AHS Drama Program, the "Ribbons of Strength" program at Alton Memorial Hospital, and the Wildlife Treehouse Center in Dow, Illinois. Tickets for each show are priced at just $10, with a special combo ticket for all three shows available for only $25. The productions are underwritten by Mr. Madden, allowing ALT to host this special event and support local charities.

Tickets for this exciting theatrical event can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 618-462-3205. This January offers a warm and inviting opportunity to experience great theater and support good causes in the Riverbend area.

