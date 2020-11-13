Alton Little Theater and Chefs At Post Commons Host Special 'Seasons Of Love' Experience on Dec. 13 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Little Theater and the Chefs at The Post Commons will host a very Special Dining Experience on Sunday, December 13th, 6:45 pm, entitled " Seasons of Love". Shea & Samantha Maples wanted to "cook up" an evening of gourmet dinner, signature cocktails and Broadway tunes as a Fundraiser for the Theater AND a unique Holiday outing for FIFTY lucky guests! ALTON LITTLE THEATER WILL MAKE DECEMBER MERRY BRIGHT IN SO MANY WAYS! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Call the Box office 618-462-3205. Check out the ALT Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org AND/ OR Then, of course, ALT brings their BIG Holiday FUN Musical, SISTER ACT, to the stage for eight performances, December 11th through 20th. Twenty-Four Singers/ actors from throughout the St. Louis Region were cast in this very lively show set at Christmas-time in Philadelphia, circa 1978. Pre-Sales have already sold out 3 performances and ALT anticipates (and hopes) for a complete Sell-Out ( of mandated smaller audiences of course). So come help Delores Van Cartier celebrate the Holidays --and word has it that the " Diva" from SISTER ACT will be doing a special number at the " Season of Love" benefit as well! The Theater has also designed a new Three-Show --SPRING FLING FLEX TICKET --on Sale NOW through December 31st for $50. This GREAT Holiday Gift gives Theater - Lovers a chance to choose three shows out of five Productions scheduled from January - May , 2021 ( Holiday Card Included) "Seasons of Love" will have a French Cuisine and lots of lovely touches in the spacious dining room inside the Commons at 300 Alby Street in Alton. Hopefully, this event will initiate several collaborations with fine restaurants in the area throughout the coming year -- so that special events are indeed celebrated by special (small) Galas of food and Entertainment. Tickets are $50 per person for the event and the revenue is part of December's push to boost ALT's Annual Giving Campaign. ALTON - Alton Little Theater and the Chefs at The Post Commons will host a very Special Dining Experience on Sunday, December 13th, 6:45 pm, entitled " Seasons of Love". Shea & Samantha Maples wanted to "cook up" an evening of gourmet dinner, signature cocktails and Broadway tunes as a Fundraiser for the Theater AND a unique Holiday outing for FIFTY lucky guests! Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!