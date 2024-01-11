ALTON - Alton Little Theater is getting ready for a busy month of entertainment as their Actor’s Studio Series officially kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a showing of “Two Rooms.” More performances of the play are also scheduled for the same time on Friday and Saturday, with plenty more entertainment in store for the rest of the Actor’s Studio Series and beyond.

Lee Cox, Executive Director and Show Director for Alton Little Theater, said while “Two Rooms” is set for evening showings only, the next two plays in the series, “Red Jasper” and “The Elephant’s Graveyard” will both have 2 p.m. matinees with “Red Jasper” set for Jan. 18-21, 2024 and “Elephant’s Graveyard” set for Jan. 26-29, 2024.

Tickets are still available for each show in the series for $10 each or $25 for all three shows. Tickets can be purchased online from the Alton Little Theater website. As Cox pointed out, a portion of the proceeds will go to a few good causes.

“This is our low time of year, but this wasn’t ever about making huge amounts of money,” Cox said. “We are giving 25% to the Alton High drama department, to the Ribbons of Strength at Alton Memorial, and to the Wildlife Center, because this is about helping our community be healthier and help each other.”

Cox added she’s been grateful for the support of fellow director and actor Shea Maples, who will be directing and acting in the Actor’s Studio Series.

“I so appreciate his support and his sensitivity and directing, and he’s always been a great actor,” she said of Maples.

Maples said live theater performance is a fine balance of portraying a character while not over-acting, and that sometimes, leaning on personal life experiences can help. He added that all three of the shows in the Actor’s Studio Series are heavily emotional dramas with highs and lows, a style both he and Cox prefer over basic musicals and comedies.

The Actor’s Studio Series is itself part of the Alton Little Theater’s “Extra Extra Entertainment Series,” which keeps the entertainment going into February. Up next in that series is the “Best of the Best Country Love” concert set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 2 p.m.

To learn more about “Two Rooms” and the rest of the Actor’s Studio Series, see the full Theater Thursday segment on Our Daily Show! at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

