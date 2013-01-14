Alton Little Theater Actors Rehearse Scenes From ALMOST MAINE Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater actors rehearse scenes from the delightful new romantic comedy, ALMOST MAINE, which runs January 18th through the 27th at the ALT Showplace.

Article continues after sponsor message Pictured are Casey Turner and Aaron Adams as young lovers, Lief Anderson torn between Debbie Maneke and Patti Krugel, Kevin Frakes and Donna Minard discover their attraction to each other under the magic of the Northern Lights while, Toni Fry-Hilgert and Steven Harders can't find the magic in their marriage anymore. Print Version Submit a News Tip