Alton Little Theater Actors Rehearse Scenes From ALMOST MAINE
Alton Little Theater actors rehearse scenes from the delightful new romantic comedy, ALMOST MAINE, which runs January 18th through the 27th at the ALT Showplace.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Pictured are Casey Turner and Aaron Adams as young lovers, Lief Anderson torn between Debbie Maneke and Patti Krugel, Kevin Frakes and Donna Minard discover their attraction to each other under the magic of the Northern Lights while, Toni Fry-Hilgert and Steven Harders can't find the magic in their marriage anymore.