CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. - Alton American Legion Post 126 traveled to Crawfordsville, Ind., for an out-of-district baseball game against Crawfordsville Post 72 Saturday and came away with a 8-4 win in six innings to move to 23-13-1 for the summer.

Alton will host Valmeyer in a first-round game of the Illinois District 22 playoffs at 6 p.m. Monday at Redbird Field in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton and Crawfordsville each scored three runs in the first inning before Post 126 scored three more times in the top of the third to take a 6-4 lead; they scored solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings to run out winners on the day.

Jayce Maag was 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for Post 126 on the day, with Elijah Dannenbrink 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Adam Stilts 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Cullen McBride 2-for-3 with an RBI, Zaide Wilson 1-for-1 with an RBI and run scored, Ryan Best 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Ben Mossman 1-for-2 with a run scored and Nathan Lemmons a run scored.

Bryce Parish got the win on the mound for Alton, going three innings with two strikeouts, with Zach Knight also throwing three innings with four strikeouts.

More like this: