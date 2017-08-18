Bemis, Kane co-medalists, Alton tops Marquette Catholic in dual girls golf match Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Redbirds narrowly captured a girls varsity golf win against a tough Marquette Catholic foe on Thursday, with a 193 score to the Explorers' 194 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Article continues after sponsor message Morgan Bemis led Alton as co-medalist with Marquette's Ellie Kane at 44. Jenna Fleming and Paige Wittman followed Bemis for Alton at 47. Marquette's Lauren Walsh finished at 48 and Annie Kane finished at 49. Sarah Gratt finished with 53 for Marquette and Alton's Addison Gregory finished at 55. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip