MORTON COLLEGE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Alton swept four games this week at the Morton College Christmas Tournament to win the championship.

In the first round on Wednesday, the Redbirds won over Chicago Marist Catholic 57-26, then in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Alton won over Geneva 57-43. Friday’s semifinal game saw the Redbirds win over Peoria Notre Dame 61-55 and on Saturday, Alton won the tournament championship with a 57-39 victory over Batavia.

The Redbirds remain undefeated and are now 15-0, while the Bulldogs, whom Alton defeated in the final, slip to 14-3.

Kiyoko Proctor and Jarius Powers were both on the all-tournament team at the Morton Tourney.

Alton head girls coach Deserea Howard said she was so proud of her girls for the four wins and topping a top-notch Batavia squad by 18 points.

"The execution in the championship game is what I have been waiting for them to put together and it couldn't have come at a better time," Howard added. "We had a solid defensive effort and everyone stepped up and played a role which gave us a decisive edge over a very strong Batavia team."

Powers had 16 points in the championship game for the Redbirds, while Alyssa Lewis had 12 points and Proctor had 11. Talia Norman had nine points in the title matchup.

Proctor, Lewis Lead Point Effort Against Peoria Notre Dame

In the 61-55 win over Peoria Notre Dame on Friday, Proctor led the Redbirds with 12 points, while Lewis contributed 10 points.

Howard said the atmosphere in the Peoria Notre Dame contest was "exactly what we wanted at this point in the season."

"We are digging deep, trusting each other and finding a way to win together," Howard said. "That's exciting to see as a coach because they are playing teams they have never matched up against before. Also to come out on top against a solid Peoria Notre Dame team twice in a two-week span says a lot about their ability to fight and handle adversity in the stretch."

The Lady Redbirds return home against Glenwood for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Jan. 4, 2024. Next weekend, Alton plays in the Whitney Young High School Grow The Game Shootout. At 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2024, Alton faces Glenbard West, then on Jan. 6, 2024, the Lady Redbirds face Notre Dame De La Baie Academy at 2 p.m. On Jan. 9, 2024, Alton hosts Collinsville in a 7:30 p.m. matchup, then plays at Edwardsville on Jan. 11, 2024.

