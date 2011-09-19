Alton Knights of Columbus Participating in the State Wide Knights of Columbus Soccer Penalty Shot Challenge Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton, Ill., - September 19, 2011 - The Alton Knights of Columbus is participating in the state wide Knights of Columbus Soccer Penalty Shot Challenge. The 'Challenge' is open to all boys and girls between the ages of 10-14 as of September 1st 2011. The first competition for the 'Challenge' will be held at Gordon Moore Park Field #3 on Saturday, September 24th at 4 pm. On the day of the competition directional signs will be setup to mark the way to field #3. Winners will advance to the next phase of the state wide Challenge. For information and application forms contact the Alton Knights of Columbus at 465-6913. Forms will also be available at the competition but a parent or guardian must be present to sign the application. We had two young adults that placed 3rd in State; from the Alton area last year. Note: Some forms will be taken to the near-by 5th-8th grades schools. There is no charge for this. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip