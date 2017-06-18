ALTON – Alton American Legion Post 126's junior baseball team swept a Saturday doubleheader from Jerseyville 6-0 and 14-1 in six innings at Alton High's Redbird Field.

The junior Legionnaires run their record to 15-3 on the summer with the sweep; Jerseyville fell to 4-5 on the summer.

“We got some good play from our younger freshmen today,” said Alton manager Dennis Sharp. “We brought in our younger players to give them some work and get them into the mix; they executed well and we had a very good day.”

“They've got some really good kids,” said Jerseyville manager Joe Kallal of Alton's team. “We couldn't string our hits together today.”

Cullen McBride got the win in the opener for Alton, while Bryce Parrish and Dylan Lahue saw time on the mound in the nightcap; Ryan Best was the leading hitter on the day for Alton, while Kyle Kahl had a pair of hits for Jerseyville on the day.

Jerseyville travels to Kirkwood, Mo., for a Sunday doubleheader, while Alton hosts Valmeyer's juniors at SIU-Edwardsville Monday, travels to Belleville Tuesday and hosts Highland at SIUE Wednesday.

