ALTON - The Alton Post 126 Junior American Legion baseball team and Jerseyville split a doubleheader Wednesday night. Jerseyville won the first game 3-2, scoring twice in the top of the fifth inning. The Junior Legionnaires bounced back to score a run in the bottom of the seventh to take a 10-9 win over Jerseyville in the nightcap and earn a split of a doubleheader Wednesday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The doubleheader was the regular-season finale for Alton, with the two sides slated to meet in the opening round of the Fifth Division Tournament starting next Tuesday in Trenton.

In the opener of the twinbill, Jerseyville scored first with a single run in the top of the first to go ahead 1-0, with Alton scoring twice in the home half of the second to hit the front at 2-1. Jerseyville got those two runs back in the top of the fifth and held Alton at bay the rest of the way to get the win at 3-2.

East and Taylor had two hits each for Jerseyville in the win, while Meador, Wagner, Wells, Taylor and Griffith added one hit apiece. Heafner, Wells, Griffith and Barten all spent time on the mound for Jerseyville in the game.

Ashton Schepers had two hits for the Junior Legionnaires, while Max Holmes had the only other hit in the game and drove in Alton's only run. Lucas Moore went all the way on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits, walking three and striking out three.

Article continues after sponsor message

The second game was far different, and it started innocently enough with Jerseyville again scoring a run in the top of the first. The Junior Legionnaires then struck with five runs in their half to go up 5-1. Jersey rallied with three in the top of the second, and Alton got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-4 lead after two. Jerseyville scored a single run in the third, while Alton plated a pair to go ahead 8-5, increasing the lead to 9-5 with a run in the fourth. Jerseyville rallied with three in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh to draw level at 9-9 before Alton scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take the 10-9 win and a doubleheader split.

Graham McAfoos led the Junior Legionnaires with two hits and two RBIs, while Reece Girth and Moore each had a hit and drove home two and Logan Bogard had a hit.

Hayes, Lamer, Barten and Williams had hits for Jerseyville in the nightcap. Smith, Carey and Goetten all pitched for Jerseyville in the second game.

Jon Webb started on the mound in the second game, and only went one inning, allowing four runs on only one hit, walking five without a strikeout. Ben Bangert pitched the second inning and allowed a run on two hits, walking two. Alex Siatos came in the third and pitched the final five innings, giving up four runs on five hits, walking two and fanning five.

Alton and Jerseyville will meet again on Tuesday evening in both sides' playoff opener at Trenton City Park in a 6 p.m. first pitch, with the winner facing Orient in the winners bracket July 27 at 7 p.m. and the loser playing at 5 p.m. that night. The tournament is scheduled to conclude Saturday, July 31.

More like this: